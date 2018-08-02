Share:

Islamabad - The Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has started carpeting and the repair/maintenance of the 7th Avenue here, to facilitate the residents of the city.

Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz inspected the ongoing repair work at the 7th Avenue. On this occasion, Director MPO Umer Sagheer apprised the Mayor that repair work is being carried out on both sides of the 7th Avenue which would be completed within 10 days. The Mayor said that 7th Avenue is one of the busiest avenues of the city. He instructed the Director MPO to complete the repair / maintenance work within ten days so that traffic issues in the vicinity could be tackled. He also directed to ensure safety and precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

The Mayor said that during the fiscal year 2017-18, MPO Directorate carried out repair / maintenance and carpeting of 206 kilometres on different roads by utilizing available resources, heavy machinery, human resource and asphalt plant. Total cost incurred was Rs 569 million, however, if the same was carried out at external contractor rates, the total cost would have been Rs 900 million, thus the Corporation saved almost Rs 331 million. He said that previously, MPO Directorate was not properly functional and it was a continuous financial burden on the organization. The mayor said that during the current financial year, repair, maintenance and carpeting of 82 kilometres on different small and major roads would be carried out which would help save Rs 97 million. He said that the MPO Directorate has been tasked to complete the target within 186 days and no extension in this regard would be given. He said that expenditure amounting to Rs 495 million will be incurred on repair, maintenance and carpeting of 82-kilometre roads.

He said that if this work would have been carried out by the external contractors, MCI would have to pay additional Rs297 million, however, by utilizing own resources, machinery and asphalt plant, Rs297 million would be saved during the current financial year.