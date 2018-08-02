Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Water Commission (SWC) Wednesday summoned Chinese company chairman, responsible for removing solid wastes from districts and south of Karachi, to appear before it for its failure to properly carryout the assigned task.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) managing director submitted report on the performance of the Chinese contractor of front end collection and disposal of municipal solid waste districts in district South and East during the proceeding of commission, headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim.

The report pointed out Chinese contraction is not performing the requisite function in terms of contact agreement. It noted that the performance of the contractor is very disappointing and has been informed about the neglect and slackness in the various component of the agreement. Report disclosed that door-to-door collection of the solid waste has not started completely as the company is doing this work only in parts of Union Council-29 and 30 of Saddar Zone whereas manpower for sweeping not employed in East and in South it is not a regular feature due to which manual and mechanical sweeping is poor.

Also, the operation for the collection of garbage is not carried out twice a day and repair and maintenance of vehicles and solid bins not carried out, it observed and added that control centre at Nishtar Road and Mehmoodabad Karachi have lost their utility due to technical support.

It stated that containers/bins for garbage are not cleaned and monitoring and complaint centre are not properly functional. Managerial/supervision staff of the company is very short and the performance is unsatisfactory whereas garbage transportation vehicles are not covered.