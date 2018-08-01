Share:

KINSHASA:-

DR Congo on Wednesday reported an outbreak of Ebola in its conflict-torn east, killing 20 people, barely a week after it declared the end to an epidemic in the northwest of the vast country. The eastern province of North Kivu notified the health ministry of "26 cases of fever with haemorrhagic indications, of which 20 were fatal," Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga said in a statement. The outbreak has occurred in the Beni region of North Kivu -- the stronghold of a notorious Ugandan-linked Islamist militia called the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).



"At this point, there is no indication that these two epidemics, which are more than 2,500 kilometres (1,500 miles) apart, are connected," he said.