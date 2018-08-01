Share:

KASUR-Residents of Street No 30, Basti Qadirabad cry foul at the authorities’ negligence for being least bothered to fix the transformer lying non-functional for the past two weeks.

It has been learnt through a survey that the residents are reeling under shocks from power suspension in the sizzling weather. With a dysfunctional transformer, it has become a challenge for the Lesco authorities to provide uninterrupted electricity to the residents of the locality. Majority of people of the locality have been spending exhausted days and restless nights due to prolonged power suspension. People demanded Lesco Kasur Xen and other authorities ensure an early solution to their problem.

Man gunned down by rivals; boy electrocuted

In suburbs of Kasur, an 11-year-old boy died of electrocution. According to police sources, Danish was going to home when he came in contact with bare electricity wires lying on the ground. Resultantly, he received severe electric shocks and died. Police returned the dead body of the deceased to his family after completing medico-legal formalities.

In Kot Radha Kishan, unknown rivals gunned down a motorcyclist. According to police, Atif was going to home from job when he was killed by unknown persons. Police took the dead body to the hospital for post-mortem and busy in investigation.

BANDITS RULE KASUR ROADS

The bandits robbed citizens at different places in Kasur. It seems like robbers are on the loose in Kasur as in different incidents, citizens have been deprived of cash and cell phones. According to police sources, bandits robbed Farooq Ahmed and M Sharif of Rs175,000 and cell phones at gunpoint on Kot Mehtab Road, Kot Radha Kishan. Similarly, a citizen namely Waqar Younus was deprived of Rs25,000 while going home. Police started investigation on his complaint.