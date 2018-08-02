Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan from issuing a notification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf candidate Maj (Retd) Latasab Satti’s victory in the election of PP-6, Murree.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Ibad Ur Rehman Lodhi also issued notices to Returning Officer of the PP-6 and other respondents seeking their reply.

The hearing was adjourned till August 3, 2018.

According to details, PML-N former provincial minister and candidate from PP-6 Raja Ashfaq Sarwar filed a petition with the LHC Rawalpindi Bench through his lawyer stating the RO rejected his request for vote recount in the PP-6 as earlier the vote count was not done honestly.

The petitioner had also produced some half burnt ballot papers having stamps on tiger (election symbol of PML-N) before the court and stated the election was rigged by disposing of and burning the votes polled in favour of him.

He pleaded the LHC to refrain the ECP from issuing the victory notification of PTI candidate and order vote recount.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Ibad Ur Rehman Lodhi, after conclusion of comments of Raja Ashraf Sarwar, barred the ECP from issuing notification of PTI candidate’s victory in the PP-6 besides summoning the RO and other respondents for comments on August 3, 2018.