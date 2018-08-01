Share:

SADIQABAD-The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has turned down the request of PTI candidate for PP-267 Ch Sajjad Warraich for recounting of votes.

According to local ECP sources, PML-N candidate from Sadiqabad Ch Shafiq had won in PP-267 whereas the PTI candidate Ch Sajjad Warraich stood second upon which the latter requested the ECP for the recounting of votes. The request made by Ch Sajjad Warraich has been rejected by the ECP.

PUBLIC SERVICE PLEDGE

REAFFIRMED

The newly-elected candidate of Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] Nabeel Ahmed said that the Raees family of Bhong had always served public selflessly without any discrimination. “All the promises made during the election campaign will gradually be fulfilled.

We will never let down the people for their confidence in our leadership,” he said while talking to delegates at Qasr-e-Ghazi Bhong here.

N leaders flay ‘pre-poll rigging’

Local leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz [PML-N] said that it was unfair to pave the path for the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] in general elections by putting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in prison.

During a media talk here, PML-N leaders including Zubair Afzal Ch, Anees Ahmed Ch, Dr Hussain Ch, and Arshad Alvi said that election results of other major political parties were tempered for making the PTI successful.

They asserted that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were implicated in fake cases and punished for making their rivals victorious in polls.

They said that the PML-N’s mandate was stolen in Punjab and other parts of the country which was intolerable. They stated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor [CPEC], and end to loadshedding and terrorism were the PML-N’s biggest accomplishments.