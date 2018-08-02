Share:

KARACHI - The consensus and coordinated efforts must be undertaken by the all factors of services belonged to the nation building departments aimed at prosperity and development of the country being a national task.

Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan expressed these views while presiding a high level meeting at the Karachi Fish Harbor on Wednesday.

The chief secretary asked the authorities of Fisheries Department Sindh, KFHA and FCS to follow a balanced and mutually agreed policy to boost the role of Karachi Fish Harbor so that its income would increase and in addition to the betterment of concerned stake holders the economy could also be improved.

He ordered for constitution a three member sub-committee comprising the representatives of Fisheries Department KFHA and FCS to settle all differences and report within three days for further necessary action.

Suleman maintained that cleanliness and beauty of the Karachi Fish Harbor must be ensured and non-registered fishing boats/launches be prevented in accordance with the rules and regulations thereof.

He categorically noted that irregularities could not be tolerated any way. The strict disciplinary action should be taken against the defaulters positively, he added.

The chief secretary stressed the need to accord the coordinated efforts by the stake holders concerned, aimed at evaluating the institutional frame work in the larger national interest. He also advised the Korangi Fish Harbor MD to cope with the Karachi Fish Harbor.

The affairs of service delivery, capacity line of action, auction system, computerization of transaction and auction proceeds and vigilance and monitoring were also discussed for improvement. He emphasised upon overcoming the revenue losses expeditiously. Suleman expressed hope that the rectification would take place without further delay.

Environment Add Chief Secretary Mukhtiar Muhhtar Hussain Soomro, Fisheries and Live Stock Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho, Cooperation Secretary Dr Nasim-ul-Ghani Sehto and others were also present on the occation.