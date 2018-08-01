Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The public-sector Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Mirpur will be organising a seminar on recently introduced “Constitutional Reforms 2018” in AJK on coming Monday.

AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan, who is also Chancellor of the MUST, will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the seminar. AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

The seminar will carry different topics including ‘Reform Process, urgent need of good governance and accountability’; ‘Empowerment or Integration; A constructive debate’; ‘Empowerment of the AJK and future direction of the freedom struggle against Indian occupation’; ‘Reform process and need for indigenous capacity building’; ‘Democratic progression and its vital linkage with the development of print and electronic media in the AJK’; and ‘Reform is a Continuing Process; what is in store for tomorrow’.

The resource persons of the seminar include Ambassador Arif Kamal, Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, the former chairperson of Higher Education Commission, Prof Muhammad Khan, Professor of International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad, Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Malik, renowned law expert Raja Muhammad Hanif Khan, Ershad Mahmud, Executive Director of Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms; and Muhammad Shakil, the station director of Azad Kashmir Radio, Mirpur. The Department of Law of the University is organizing the Seminar on the important topic.

Elaborating the objectives of the seminar, Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman said that need of the seminar on the subject was felt by the university. Important themes were formed for deliberation in the seminar. Chairman of the Department of Law Yasin Khan said that some people were showing concerns on the constitutional amendments and were of the view that the amendments were made in haste. However, other people were of the view that the amendments were long awaited for benefiting the people and the Azad State.

“Considering the obligation, the department has decided to organise the seminar on the subject and invited experts and opinion makers to deliberate on the subject, so that people of the AJK may know the reality,” he said. He hoped that the seminar would prove beneficial and fruitful. The faculty members and students of the department of law, legal fraternity in Mirpur and members of the civil society, leading journalists and representatives of the press and electronic media would participate in the seminar, he said.

“The University has invited renowned experts in the field of political science, international relations and legal experts, so that people of the AJK may know and understand the reforms,” he added.

The MUST is known for organising conferences and seminars on national issues including Kashmir. The university will continue playing its role and fulfill its mission and purpose; serving the society is our hallmark, he asserted. The seminar is also an important step in the right direction, he maintained. “It is a matter of great pleasure that the president and prime minister of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir have very kindly consented to grace the inauguration and concluding ceremonies of the seminar as chief guests, respectively.

He said renowned experts in the field had consented to participate in the seminar and would express their valuable views on the subjects. He hoped that the seminar would prove beneficial for the institutions besides the people of the AJK.

It is worthwhile mentioning that the reforms process continued for decades, incumbent Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan-led AJK Government achieved the constitutional reforms 2018 through 13th amendment in Interim Constitution of AJK Act-1974. Observers asserted that post-reforms AJK was much better and more prosper and strengthened. The people of the AJK hope that the constitutional reforms will bring about socio-economic uplift and speedy progress for them and they will be more strengthened than the pre-reforms period.