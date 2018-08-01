Share:

The farming average area of 50 percent of farms is less than 2.5 acres or 10000 square meters. Even though, sometimes the fields make it difficult for farmers to use different machinery because they lack financial support. Besides this, there is less amount of water in Pakistan the farmers themselves are confused about this, and they are not having such powerful machinery to grow something. Due to which the farmers are in trouble to grow something or to cut something. I would like to request the government of Pakistan that try to provide machineries to farmers and try to solve the problems of farmers.

RABIA KHALID ALI,

Kech, July 13.