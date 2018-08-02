Share:

KARACHI - A rickshaw driver was killed during crossfire between the police and suspected robbers in the remits of New Karachi police station on Wednesday.

The police claimed the father of 11 was hit by robbers’ bullet. They say they have arrested a criminal.

Police said that armed bandits ridding on two motorbikes intercepted a motorcyclist near Powerhouse intersection where bandits tried to snatch a bike, on which the biker offered resistance, resultantly gunmen opened fire. In the meantime, the police mobile reached the spot during routine patrolling. The robbers fired at the policemen. The police returned the fire and during the shootout, a robber’s fire hit the rickshaw driver, Nafees Latif, 55, who was carrying some passengers.

Police managed to arrest one of the motorbike lifters identified as Liaquat while his three accomplices were managed to flee. Police said that the accused Liaquat was a professional criminal released on bail couple of weeks ago.

Police shifted rickshaw driver to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead while handed over the body to the family after autopsy.

According to New Karachi SHO Chaudhry Liaquat, deceased was a father of 11 children, who used to live in Surjani Town. Police officials said that deceased used to ride rickshaw nowadays to earn livelihood after getting retirement from the law enforcement agency. SHO Chaudhry Liaquat while quoting the postmortem report said that deceased was shot and killed after he was hit by a bullet of 30bore pistol while the police personnel participated in the encounter had sub-machineguns (SMGs).

Talking about the arrested suspect, the officer said that the accused during initial interrogations revealed that his group is comprised around five members, who used to operate in Karachi while coming from Khuzdar, adding that the group members used to sell motorcycles in other cities after snatching and stealing from Karachi.

The officer further said that the arrested accused has a criminal record who released from a jail about a month ago and rejoined the group. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Amjad Javed Saleemi also took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Zone West police chief about an incident. No case has been registered till the filing of this news story.

Separately, paramilitary force also claims to have arrested at least five suspects including a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London during ongoing targeted raids in parts of the city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, a suspect, namely Tayyab Hussain was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Gulberg area. The accused was affiliated with the MQM-L and was involved in various cases of target killings. In another raid, Rangers troops also claim to have arrested an accused, namely Abdul Hafeez during a raid in Baghdadi area of Lyari.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the accused was a member of the Ghaffar Zikri group of Lyari gangsters and was involved in drug peddling. Two more suspects who later identified as Najeebullah and Badal were arrested during a raid conducted in Gulshan-e-Maymar area, who were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

In Baghdadi, one more accused, namely Naveed was arrested by Rangers, who was involved in drug peddling. The Rangers spokesperson also claims to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.