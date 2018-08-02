Share:

MULTAN-Girls completely outshined boys in BA/BSc Annual Examination 2018 held by Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan as they clinched all three overall top positions.

The result notification disclosed that Hira Wajid, Roll No-36767, student of a private college of Multan, grabbed first position with 727 marks while Anmol Munir, Roll No-37092, student of another private college of Multan, stood second with 718 marks and Nalain Sukaina, Roll No-36796, student of a private college of Multan, third with 706 marks.

The result was declared by the Controller of Examination Sohaib Rashid Khan during a result ceremony here on Wednesday. He disclosed that a total of 49,433 candidates took BA/BSc examination out of which 18,158 got through. Thus the overall success ratio stood at 36.73 per cent.

He further revealed that a total of 9,078 candidates secured first division, 8231 second and 740 third.

He further disclosed that 39 unfair means cases were registered during the examination out of which 36 had been disposed off.

BSC POSITION HOLDERS

All the overall top position holders stood first, second and third respectively in this group.

BA POSITION HOLDERS

The top position in this group was grabbed by Shehr Bano, Roll No-3470, student of Government College for Women Layyah, with 629 marks while Hafsa Akbar, Roll No-3773, student of Government College for Women Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, stood second with 623 marks and Aisha Siddiqa, Roll No-1061, student of a private college, third with 620.

Speaking on the occasion, acting vice chancellor Dr Bashir Ahmad Chaudhry said that the position holders were a source of pride for their parents, teachers and institutions.

He added that the educational institutions played laudable role in progress of the country in terms of promotion of literacy.

He said that the position holders were not only a precious asset of this region but also a sign of bright future of Pakistan.

Later on, the VC gave cash prizes to the position holders.

MULTAN: Acting BZU Vice Chancellor Bashir Ahmad Ch in a group photo with position-holders after announcement of BA/ BSc and BCom results.–APP