LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Aniston fantasies about punching people. The 49-year-old actress has admitted to occasionally daydreaming about throwing a punch at someone she dislikes, but she insisted she’ll never actually do it. Asked whether she’s ever wanted to punch someone, the Hollywood star conceded: ‘’OK, let’s be honest. I’ve had a moment when I’ve totally wanted to do it, yes, but it’s in your fantasy. It’s in your head. I wouldn’t actually go through with it.’’ Despite this, Jennifer considers a certain amount of anger to be a healthy thing. She told her friend Molly McNearney, who interviewed her for the September issue of InStyle magazine: ‘’Boxing is a great way to get aggression out. You get a mental release of all this crap you’re taking into your ears and eyes every day and have little fantasy moments imagining who you’re actually punching. ‘’I’m just grateful it’s not actually the person, even though there’s one person. You know what I mean. It’s all good.’’

Jennifer - whose marriage to actor Justin Theroux ended in 2017 - also revealed she’s even contemplated leaving America and relocating to Switzerland.

The California-based star confessed: ‘’There have been moments when I would just love to get out of Dodge and move to Switzerland - or somewhere - and start anew.”

Are we really doing anything? What is my life’s purpose? Every seven years I try to sum up what I am doing and what I want to make my focus. I’m trying to make better choices.

‘’I went through a period of saying yes to projects that I shouldn’t have, but I felt like, ‘How dare I say no?’ Now I’m trying to get better at saying no and to be a part of projects that actually, really matter a la ‘Dumplin’ or ‘The Goree Girls’ or this other film we’re working on called ‘The Fixer’, about an amazing crisis manager named Denise White.’’