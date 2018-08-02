Share:

ISLAMABAD - Newly constituted division bench of the Islamabad High Court hearing a petition seeking PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification under Article 62 was dissolved Wednesday after its two judges recused to hear the petition.

The dual bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb sent the petition to Chief Justice of IHC Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi to form another bench after the petitioner raised objections over the composition of the present bench.

Earlier, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was the part of this bench hearing the petition against the PTI chairman under the charge that he does not fulfil the requirements laid down by Article 62. Then Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was replaced with Justice Shaukat Aziz in the new division bench.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq asked from Abdul Wahab Baloch, the leader of Justice and Democratic Party (JDP), that if he did not repose trust in the bench. At this, Baloch replied that he has trust in the bench but he wants senior judges to hear his petition.

The petitioner also requested that a new bench be constituted either under the leadership of the chief justice of IHC or the original bench hears the case. “We are not inclined to hear this case and we will not be part of the reconstituted bench to hear the matter if one is made,” Justice Farooq remarked. “I will recuse from the case myself,” he further added.

Imran’s counsel Babar Awan appeared before the bench and said there is no provision to transfer the case to another bench as every judge is respectable.

Earlier, the petitioner submitted the petition keeping the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the returning officer of NA-53 and the Islamabad appellate tribunal as respondents. The petition stated that Imran should be called upon to state why he “submitted a false declaration and affidavit and as to why his nomination to be a candidate or member of Parliament should not be rejected.”

The petitioner hailed from former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s Justice and Democratic Party and his case is that since Imran Khan did not reveal the identity of his daughter Tyrian White, he is neither ‘Sadiq’ nor ‘Ameen’ and should be declared disqualified to run for public office.

He pleaded that Imran should be declared disqualified because he did not disclose that he had a daughter as a result of his “relations with Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, a wealthy lady who was the daughter of the late Lord Gordon White, head of the American arm of the giant industrial conglomerate Hanson PLC.”

According to the petition, the PTI chief did not marry Sita White because her “racist father categorically told the respondent (Imran Khan) that if he married Sita, they would not get a penny of his money.

That’s the reason why the respondent did not marry Sita — he knew that he will not get any financial benefit.

It added: “Only thereafter, he found, met and in a very short time married Jemima Goldsmith, another rich lady”.

The petition mentioned that the custody of Tyrian (Sita White’s daughter) was handed over to Jemima while Ana-Lusia White, in her will dated February 27, 2004, nominated Jemima Khan as guardian of her minor daughter Tyrian Jade Brittanta Khan-White. Sita White died that year on May 13.

It continued that Jemima Goldsmith had been the spouse of Imran Khan (1995-2004). The concealed facts stood confirmed by a judgment of paternity rendered by a superior court of the state of California for the county of Los Angeles in favour of the said Sita White where it was held that the respondent was the father of Tyrian Jade. Imran Khan initially joined the proceedings through his attorney but defaulted after he was asked to undergo blood test.

However, the petition said that Imran, later submitted a declaration to a court of guardianship when Carolina White, a sister of Sita White, asked the court that she be appointed Tyrian’s guardian and Imran Khan promised that if the court called him to testify, he would do so.

It argued that this declaration was executed on Nov 18, 2004, at Lahore. If he was not (Tyrian’s) father, in what capacity he submitted the affidavit of no objection in the matter of guardianship.

The petition further said that this document was executed in Pakistan for submission in the US. Therefore, any legal objection cannot be raised regarding its admissibility on the basis of it being a foreign document.