Celebrations for Independence Day kick off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: With the beginning of August, the preparations for the celebrations of the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan have begun in the federal capital to celebrate the day with great zeal and zest.

Buildings in the capital are being illuminated and a number of vibrant activities have also been planned to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm. Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photography exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with focus on acknowledging the contribution of the leaders of Pakistan movement and the sacrifices of our national heroes. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Lok Virsa will also arrange artisan’s exhibition, folk dance performances, photography exhibitions and other activities to mark the Independence Day.–APP

A number of stalls carrying buntings, flags, badges, dresses, toys and other accessories are set up in different nooks and corners of the capital to attract youth and children. Many food outlets are all set to offer Azadi deals with huge discounts to attract food lovers while different boutiques and shops are already offering a huge variety of Azadi dresses. “We have planned to wear green and white Azadi dresses, bangles and badges and will visit some recreational place, if the weather remains pleasant”, said Saba along with group of friends at a Jashan-i-Azadi stall in Jinnah Super.

Shahzad Butt, a resident of Sector G-7, said, “The roadside stalls in G-7 Markaz have become the centre of attraction for a lot of people. I’ve witnessed a lot of rush in the evening every day, since the start of August which reflects their patriotic spirit and enthusiasm.” Kiran a young student, said, “My friends and I will wear green coloured suits on Independence Day. We will also visit the market to buy other matching accessories like green and white bangles, shoes and pin badges. Independence Day is a day of festivity and people irrespective of age participate in the activities with great zeal to celebrate this auspicious day.”