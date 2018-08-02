Share:

NEW DELHI:- India has ordered an immediate recall of rabies vaccines made by a scandal-hit Chinese company, India’s drug regulator said Wednesday, complaining it only found out about possible problems through media reports. S Eswara Reddy, the drug controller general, told AFP that it has also put a temporary stop on fresh imports of the vaccine made by Changchun Changsheng after it emerged that it had fabricated records, in the latest product safety scare to rock China. “We have stopped the import of the rabies vaccines for the time being. An investigation is going on and till then the import is prohibited,” Reddy said.