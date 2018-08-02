Share:

Islamabad - District Magistrate Islamabad has directed high-ups of Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to take appropriate measures for ensuring security of Prime Minister-in-waiting, Imran Khan’s residence at Bani Gala.

The directions were issued in the wake of security situation in the country. According to a letter issued by the District Magistrate, ICT Islamabad to Chairman CDA and Chief Officer MCI, the measures have been advised on the initiative of IG Islamabad police. The district magistrate has asked both the offices to jointly take steps to strengthen the security of the residence of Imran Khan. They have been asked to deploy one ambulance at a suitable place in Bani Gala house for any emergency need for the leaders, workers or journalists who will be gathering there during the next few days. They have also been asked to deploy one fire brigade vehicle there. Furthermore, search lights would be installed around the boundary wall of the residence for security purposes while green curtain would be installed around the lawn so that dignitary sitting in the lawn could not be seen from distance/jungle.

According to the letter, parking arrangements on already identified sites and other necessary arrangements would also be made at the residence.

Security around Khan’s Bani Gala residence was mounted soon after his party got majority in the general elections on July 25. Senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General of Police visited the residence soon after PTI’s victory in the polls. The capital police and the district administration had started extending VVIP protocol and security to the PTI chief after the election results started pouring in. In his victory speech, Imran Khan had announced that he would not use the Prime Minister House as his residence and that his party would later decide the fate of the building.

Imran Khan has a plan to use an accommodation at Ministers’ Enclave as his official residence as prime minister.