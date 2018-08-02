Share:

MITHI - The participants of death anniversary of former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Jagdesh Kumar Malani paid glowing tributes to him on his 25th death anniversary held here the other day. PPP MNA Dr Mehesh Kumar Malani paid the glowing tribute to his brother and said that “The great leader, who laid the foundations of the party in the desert region laid down his life while going to participate the long march announced to be held in Islamabad in 1993 and died in a fatal road accident near Gogar Khan.” The PPP leaders always praised his commitment with the party, he said and added that it was because of the efforts such great people PPP now in Thar was in the strong position by inflicting the heavy defeat to its rivals in the recently held elections.

Mehesh also paid the glowing tribute to the former Sindh minister Dr Muhammad Ismail Udhejo and renowned journalist late Fakeer Muhammad Lashari.

Comrade Nandlal Malhi speaking on the occasion paid the rich tributes to both Jagdesh and his brother former PPP MNA Moti Malani and said that they both brothers devoted their whole lives for the people of Sindh.

Veerji Kolhi said that the road accident had deprived Sindh three heroes, who remained at the forefronts for the cause of the rights of the people democratic system in the country. Saleem Yousaf Udhejo, Ali Akbar Rahimoon, Kirshan Sharma, Shusheel Malani, Nadeem Jamali and others spoke on the occasion.

While, Rajab Fakeer, Nizakat Sadiq Fakeer, Bughro Nacheez, Yaqub Khaskheli and other singers performed during the event till dawn.