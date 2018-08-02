Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Wednesday termed the recent elections ‘selection’. He expressed these views while addressing a women’s convention held yesterday at Idara-e-Noor Haq.

Addressing the convention, Hafiz Naeem said that the Jamaat-e-Islami will continue to work for the strengthen of Islam and betterment for the masses, adding that his party’s welfare works were not only for elections, but these welfare works would be continued in future as well.

Hafiz Naeem further said that both the winning and losing parties have strong reservations over elections results, adding that those elections were rigged, as massive rigging were witnessed in those elections. “Our polling agents were being expelled from polling stations before counting of votes, adding that those parties which were claimed victorious are not even believe on their victory,” he added. Naeem further said that the MMA ran strong election campaign in the metropolis and winning from Lyari is an open evidence of the said campaign.

Naeem said that the MMA alliance was against America, Israel and India adding that the said alliance would thwart any conspiracy being hatched by the anti-Islam forces. Hafiz Naeem thanked the women workers and leaders for running successful election campaign, adding that their struggle will continue till the enforcement of Islamic laws and Shariah in the country.

He further urged that the upcoming government would run the country in accordance with Islamic laws and manifesto. Atiya Nisar----Nazima Sindh and other JI women leaders were also spoke on the occasion.