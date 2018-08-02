Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - A dacoits’ gang kidnapped three persons for ransom near Bagri Bagh locality of Kacha area near Indus River in the limits of Bhong police station, some 54km from here Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, RPO Bahawalpur Faisal Rana was on his visit to RYK. A relative of kidnapped persons Sajid Dashti said that his five relatives including Shabbir Jan Dashti, Irfan Dashti, Rashid Ali Dashti, Shahid Dashti and Muhammad Rafiq Dashti were going for the recovery of pesticides by two motorcycles.

Near Ghagri Bagh on the Kotla Jaffar Lal super, more than 12 dacoits intercepted them. The dacoits kidnapped Rashid, Shahid and Rafiq along with their bike while Shabbir and Irfan succeeded to escape from the spot.

Sajid further said that in Tuesday night when they went to Bhong police station, the staff told them that the station house officer was in Bahawalpur so they could not help them in any way. Later, DSP Sadiqabad arrived there and searched the dacoits but police recovered only a motorcycle from a sugarcane field.

Sajid said that on Wednesday, the police only wrote a report and did not register an FIR. He said that now they were searching for their relatives on self-help basis because the police were not coordinating with them.

He also informed a local Sardar Mir Dost Muhammad Mazari about the incident who assured them of coordination for the recovery of kidnapped persons. He had not received any call from the kidnappers regarding their release against ransom, Sajid said.

When contacted police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa said that police searched the area between 10pm to 4am but no culprit was arrested yet.

He said that police were vigilant against the activities of criminal elements in the Kacha area.

He said that DPO Athar Waheed would also visit the area to control the law and order situation.