SIALKOT-High Commissioner of Kenya in Pakistan Mr Julius Kibet Bitok has assured the Sialkot exporters of providing smooth way to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kenya.

He said that his country was making efforts to ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international trade markets of Kenya and other African countries through Kenya. He said that Kenya would play a pivotal role for the promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kenya.

He was addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) after visiting several leading industrial units in Sialkot. He said that Kenya was much keen to boost the mutual trade ties with Pakistan, adding that the time was high to develop mutual trade ties and promote the business-to-business linkages.

He said that the direct trade of the Sialkot made sports goods and surgical instruments direct from Sialkot-Pakistan would be beneficial for Kenya instead of purchasing these products from the other countries on the high prices.

He added that Kenya was also very keen to ensure direct trade with Sialkot exporters, saying that the Sialkot-made sports goods, surgical instruments and other products could be in high demand in the Kenyan and African countries’ international trade markets.

He asked the Sialkot exporters to participate in the international trade fares and industrial exhibitions to be held soon in Kenya. He said that the Sialkot exporters had a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Kenya and other African countries by exporting their best quality diversified and non-diversified export products.

He also said that Kenya would increase the volume of trade ties in favour of Pakistan. He showed keen interest in SCCI’s documentary “Sialkot a City of The Progress People”.

Addressing the meeting, SCCI’s SVP Abdul Waheed said that it was encouraging to note that both Pakistan and Kenya have stepped up their efforts to increase business-to-business linkages.

To increase bilateral trade, he suggested that both the countries should facilitate single country trade exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations.

In order to enhance private sector contact, both the sides should facilitate business travellers with special long term visas, he said.

He said that Pakistan and Kenya have many areas of collaboration like trade and investment, education, counter terrorism, cultural diplomacy, sports diplomacy and tourism and wildlife.

Earlier, the High Commissioner of Kenya visited several industrial units in Sialkot, and witnessed the manufacturing and production of sports goods and surgical instruments.

He highly hailed the craftsmanship of Sialkot-based artisans. He said that Kenya was also very keen to ensure direct trade with Sialkot exporters.

He said that the Sialkot-made sports goods, surgical instruments and other products could be in high demand in the Kenyan and African countries’ trade markets.