LGH review meeting

Principal of Ameeruddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Prof Mohammad Tayyab chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review working of different departments. Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah-ud-Din and other administrative doctors attended the meeting that was informed that 80 new air conditioners have been installed in Surgical Unit 1, 2 and 3, Orthopedic Unit 2, Gestro Ward and Emergency Operation Theatres. The meeting was further informed that construction of new sheds for attendants would be started soon. Prof Mohammad Tayyab stressed the need of making collective efforts for improving service delivery at LGH. He assured taking measures for resolving problems of doctors and allied health staff. He also took a round of the hospital and inspected newly installed air conditioners in different wards.–Staff Reporter

OPC web portal being upgraded

Official web complaint portal of OPC is being further upgraded to facilitate expatriates. Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Usman Anwar said this while presiding over the meeting Wednesday. Dealing officers also gave their presentations to further improve the complaint registration mechanism. He said that OPC web portal would be made more users friendly by adding valuable material in it so that overseas Pakistanis could get their issues resolved in shortest possible time. Usman Anwar issued necessary guidelines to concerned officers to reshape and finalize the recommendations. He instructed the dealing officers to vigorously pursue the pending complaints of Overseas Pakistanis. DG said that OPC playing an active role to settle the issues of Overseas Pakistanis. Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Mehr Khalid Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting.–APP

Wall of stones being built to save village

The district administration is building a wall of stones to protect Talwara Village along River Ravi, AC Zaheer Liaqat said during to the village Wednesday. In 2016 the residents of same village took to the streets before the monsoon because of looming danger of flood water. Meanwhile, the district administration started registration for charity organisations intending to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha. The administration said those charity organizations that have no objection certificate would be encouraged to apply till August 10. The charities that would be collecting hides for the first time are also eligible.–Staff reporter