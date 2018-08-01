Share:

SADIQABAD-A man has sought justice against land mafia whom he accused of not only murdering his father and uncle in 1999 but also kidnapping him in 2015 over a property issue here the other day.

Talking to media, Abdul Aziz along with his mother said that his father Hakeem Asghar uncle and M Akbar were murdered by suspects Munir Ahmed and Khalil Ahmed, but courts were failed in dispensing them justice. “All our savings have disbursed in the case but all went in vain,” he said, and alleging that the suspects had also usurped the land of his wife and sister-in-law. “First they tried to buy the land through a person namely Hanif. The deal was finalized at Rs13.5 million but he gave me only five million rupees and took me to Jalal Lund, a gangster of Sindh, by deceit,” he maintained, and adding that the gangster held him hostage and called his wife to transfer the land ownership to Hanif if she wanted to see her husband alive. “She did so for my release,” he said. He told the media that the police had arrested the accused for murdering his father and uncle, produced them in the court from where they acquired acquittal.

He added that the accused were still threatening him with dire consequences, and he could not go out of home for work. “We are living hand-to-mouth, for I cannot earn bread for my family and my wife is sewing clothes for our bread and butter,” he lamented. Mother of Abdul Aziz appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for justice.