Share:

Islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) has proposed a new site near Sangjani to dump 700 metric tonnes of daily garbage produced in the capital city. Taking to APP, Director Sanitation, Sardar Khan Zimri said that civic body has acquired 100 acres land from forest department of Punjab to establish a proper landfill site which is a lingering issue for the CDA.

He said at the moment, the capital generates around 600 to 700 metric tonnes of solid waste on a daily basis which is dumped at the temporary landfill in Sector I-12. He said there is a proposal to establish solid waste plant at the site to regenerate the waste into energy. Much of this waste ends up in the streams and rivers and becomes a breeding ground for disease-carrying pathogens. It was also termed as the main reason for the outbreak of dengue cases in the rural areas of the capital last autumn.

In the late 1980s, the authority started dumping garbage in Sector H-12 and continued the practice till 2006, only to shift it to Sector H-11. The CDA then began dumping garbage in Sector I-14 in 2010. In 2011, another site in Sector I-12 was chosen. Meanwhile nauseating smell arising from garbage heap at Korang Nullah along the expressway is a constant irritant for motorists using this busiest road on daily basis.

Sanitary workers and garbage collectors from different localities dump the filth in the Korang Nullah which can block its water flow and cause flash flood during the Monsoon season. Locals said that no existing or upcoming housing society has a proper design or plan to construct a separate landfill site or incineration plant to dispose the solid waste produced daily.