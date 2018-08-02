Share:

Islamabad - Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has established a flood relief cell to respond to any emergency situation during the ongoing monsoon season.

The Mayor MCI Sheikh Anser Aziz has reviewed the performance of the flood relief cell and directed the authority to take proper measures of relief during the monsoon. Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz was apprised that flood relief cell has been established to cope with any emergency situation during the monsoon season.

The mayor was informed that this cell is working under the administrative control of the Director, Emergency & Disaster management (E&DM), while directorates including Maintenance, Environment, Planning, Enforcement, Municipal Administration, Health Services, Electrical and Mechanical, MPO and other formations are working as coordinators to address the complaints in a systematic manner.

It was informed that Deputy Director (E&DM) has been nominated as the focal person to maintain liaison with other formations so that the complaints could be addressed at the earliest. The meeting was further apprised that Environment wing that has removed the fallen trees and wild bushes from the surroundings of different nullahs to maintain the smooth flow of water.

It was further revealed in the meeting that complaints received as a result of the first rain spell were addressed promptly and all the untoward incidents were reported.

The mayor of Islamabad directed the concerned formation to complete the repair and maintenance of roads and drainage system to ensure smooth flow of rain water during the monsoon season. He further directed the Director Environment to ensure complete removal of wild shrubs and trimming of grass.

and the Sanitation Directorate to take measures for collection of garbage and solid waste lying on the sides of nullahs so that the rain water could flow smoothly.

The mayor of Islamabad directed the concerned formation to warn the slum dwellers living near the nullahs and to direct them to vacate the slums constructed along the nullahs to avoid damage in case of heavy rains. He further directed the residents to disconnect all illegal deranged connections which are directly flowing in the nullahs to avoid backflow in case of heavy rain. He further tasked the Health Services Directorate to spray and fumigate the areas near the nullahs, ravines etc.

To cope with any untoward incident or natural calamity, Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz directed the Director Emergency and Disaster Management to ensure the availability of vehicles and staff round the clock. He also directed the City Sewerage Division to take measures for the clearance of the sewerage system and to remove the hurdles to ensure smooth flow of rain water.