rawalpindi - The caretaker Federal Minister for Railways Mrs Roshan Khursheed Bharucha on Wednesday said that the ministry would cooperate with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in case the anti-corruption body wished to check any record of Pakistan Railways and its employees.

She added Khawaja Saad Rafique, the former federal minister for railways, had done his job excellently and brought positive changes in the railways.

The minister expressed these views while talking to media men at Rawalpindi Railways Station during her visit to inspect the divisional office of Railways.

She said that there was no need to privatize the assets and land of Pakistan Railways as it was already facing financial problems. “Pakistan Railways should not surrender its land to others. If it started giving its land to others then it will be limited to railway track,” she said.

“Former Railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique taken many good steps for the improvement of Pakistan Railways and he would be praised for his good works,” she said while answering the query.

She said that many things in Pakistan Railways were improved in last five year but still there was a room of improvement. She said that Karachi to Hyderabad track under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be started soon.

She said that the good policies should be continued in next government’s tenure so the departments and organisations would improve their structure and work. She said that the facilities to the passengers improved and should continue in the coming days.

Earlier, Caretaker federal minister for Railways Mrs Roshan Khursheed Bharucha was briefed about Rawalpindi Railway Division at DS Office, Rawalpindi. She appreciated railway officers and railway police.

She was informed about organizational setup of Rawalpindi Division Mr. Abdul Malik, DS Rawalpindi, including about bridges and level crossings in the division.

As many as 10 unmanned level crossings were manned in Rawalpindi Division this year. A total of 46 trains are running in the division on daily basis. Even a freight train from Attock Refinery to Muzaffargarh is operational while trains are punctual 97 percent of the time at this division.

The passengers also use e-ticketing for reservation. Rawalpindi division generates revenue through passenger trains, freight train, stalls, car parking, commercial and agricultural land and billboards on railway lands. Almost 38 locomotives are used at this division. It also contains carriage and wagon depots in Rawalpindi, Lala Musa, Sargodha and Malakwal. Havelian dry port also comes under it. Margallah dry port is very much important for CPEC.

The Minister appreciated the clean ambience of Rawalpindi Railway Station and later also listened to the complaints of common people and directed DS Rawalpindi to solve their issues. Later, she visited Golra Railway Museum. The briefing was also attended by Raza Ali, DCO, Viqar un Nisa, DPO, Syed Mualam, DEN and M. Nasir, Deputy CME.