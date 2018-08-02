Share:

ISLAMABAD - Telecom industry has seen a dramatic increase in mobile broadband as penetration over the past five years as mobile broadband subscribers reach 56 billion with teledensity of 27.18 on the other hand Basic Telephony subscriber 3 Million with 1.30 % Teledensity.

The telecom sector is one of the fastest growing segments of Pakistan's economy as the number of 3G and 4G users in the country has reached 56.08 million by end of Junel 2018, showing a reasonable growth with each passing month. Mobile broadband users remain significantly higher than fixed broadband user to the dominance of the mobile platform in the country.

Statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have showed that number of mobile phone users reached 150 million by June 2018, as compared to 145.99 million by end of January 2018.

Mobilink Jazz's total count for 3G users stood at 14.83 million by April 2018, as compared to 14.54 million by January 2018. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 2,238,018 by January 2018 to 4.376 million by June 2018.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased to 9.267 million by June 2018, from 9,089 million in January 2018, while number of 4G users jumped from 5,072 million by January end to 7.353 million by Junel 2018.

The number of 3G users of Telenor increased from 10.756 million in January 2018 to 10.511 million by June 2018. The number of 4G users jumped from 1,883 million in January 2018 to 3.115 million by April 2018.

Ufone added 0.149 million 3G users on its network during month of February as total reached to 6,282,913 by end of June 2018 against 6.630 million in January 2018.

Tele-density for cellular mobile reached 74.21 per cent and broadband subscribers reached 56,084,619 by junel 2018 - as compared to 51,767,141 by January 2018.

Talking to APP official of ministry said, 4G network rollouts continue across the country, By 2017 over 30% of Pakistan population was covered by a 4G network.

Pakistan has seen a dramatic increase in mobile broadband penetration over the past five years with market penetration increasing from below 1% in 2012 to 24% in 2017, he added.