ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board of National Accountability Bureau has decided to file a reference against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, former secretary Information and Technology Farooq Awan, former Press Information Officer Muhammad Saleem and officials of the Ministry of Information and Technology in Rs120 million corruption case.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the meeting of the board at the NAB headquarters on Wednesday and said the bureau does not believe in discriminatory policy of arresting accused involved in corruption. The meeting also authorised several inquiries and investigations against corrupt people.

In first corruption reference approved by the EB of NAB against Yousaf Raza Gilani, Farooq Awan, former PIO and others over their alleged involvement in power abuse, granting illegal contract of advertisements to a blue-eyed company M/s Midas which caused a loss of Rs128.07 million to the national kitty.

Former PIO Muhammad Saleem has been appointed as Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority a month back.

The Executive Board gave approval to file second corruption reference against former Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Karachi Manzoor Qadi Kaka and others. In this case, the accused misused power and caused a loss of Rs3 billion to the national exchequer. The EBM approved third reference against ex-director and Chief Executive Officer and others in case of fraud. They are defaulters of government and collected Rs21 billion on the name of government License fee.

The EB authorised two corruption investigation as the first was ordered against Owais Muzaffar Tappi, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Raja Muhammad Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa, Ghulam Abbas Somro and other officials for irregularities and illegal allotment of land which caused a loss worth Rs33,000 million to the national kitty. The second investigation was authorised against Saqib Ahmed Somro, member Land Utilisation and administration of Ghulshan Aresha Cooperative Housing Society. In this case, the accused illegally allotted government land to Aresha Housing Society illegally and caused a loss of Rs4 billion to the national exchequer.

The meeting also authorised 12 inquiries as the first inquiry was launched against officials of the LDA and NESPAK over irregularities in the Orange Line Metro project which caused a loss of Rs4 billion to the national kitty. The second inquiry was authorised against former federal minister Hafiz Abdul Kareem and others in case of fraud with students and enrolled them in their illegal Institute Indus International Institute and collected a heavy amount in the name of admissions and asset beyond known sources of income.

The third inquiry was approved against the officials of KP Oil and Gas Company Limited and others in case of misuse of power and illegal appointments. The accused were also involved in illegal foreign trips and spent millions of rupee on trips. The fourth inquiry was approved by the EBM against Vice chancellor Federal Urdu University and others in case of giving foreign scholarships to their favourite teachers and students. They caused a loss of Rs115 million to the national kitty. The fifth inquiry was launched against deputy Auditor General Sindh Mazhar Ali Shah and others in case of assets beyond known sources and illegal appointments of blue-eyed people and caused loss of Rs350 million to the national exchequer.

The sixth inquiry was launched against DG Monitoring and Audit & Accounts and Agriculture Supply Imdad Memon and others. In this case, they misused authority and involved in corruption and caused loss of Rs30 billion to the national kitty. The NAB EB approved seventh inquiry against officials of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar in case of illegal appointments and embezzlement in funds. The eighth inquiry was authorised against Bashir Daoad and Maryam Daoad over the allegation of suspicious money transactions. The ninth inquiry was approved by NAB against administration of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation and others in case of embezzlement and misuse of power.

The 10th inquiry was started against Director Finance Quest Fazal Sheikh and others. They were involved in violation of procurement of Rules and bought laboratory instruments from favourite companies. The 11th inquiry was launched against Principle Sheikh Zaid Medical College Dr Mubarak and others. The accused persons were involved in the misuse of powers and illegal appointments and caused a loss of Rs166 million to the national kitty.

The 12th inquiry was approved by NAB against Chief Executive National Rural Support Programme and others in case of misuse of authority and caused loss of Rs482 million to the national kitty.