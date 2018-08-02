Share:

MIRPURKHAS - One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a road accident near 78 Mori at Mirpurkhas Umerkot Highway Road on Wednesday.

A speedy coach hit a chingchi rickshaw at Mirpurkhas Umerkot Highway Road resultantly, the chingchi rickshaw turned over while one of its passenger Akbar, 16, died on the spot and two others sustained serious wounds, rushed to emergency of civil hospital where they were provided first aid. The body of the deceased was shifted to the civil hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs. Both the injured were admitted in surgical ward after first aid. The coach driver managed to flee from the scene. Area police have impounded the coach and searching its escaped unknown driver.

JUSTICE DEMANDED

A teenage boy resident of Nizam Marri village deprived of justice after allegedly being victim of gang rape by two unknown persons despite passing 24 hours on Wednesday.

Report said that on Tuesday 18-year-old Ropchand Kolhi was taken to an autaque where unknown accused forced him to drink liquor and then made him target of gang rape and escaped away from the spot to leave him in drowsiness condition.

Later, the victim boy along with his father arrived at the Phuladyyoon police station and requested to register his case but police refused to register the case as the offence was committed in jurisdiction of other police station.

The victim said that one of the accused residing in his village but police denied arresting him. Phuladyyoon police said that offence was committed in an autaque of Doulatpur village in the limit of Khai police station, taluka Khipro.

They said we refused to lodge the case and advice the victim to approach to Khai police station. However no case of this incident was yet registered while it may be recalled that after passing some hours symptoms of the gang rape might be removed. The victim has demanded the IG police to take notice and ensure registration of his case and punish the involved culprits exemplary.

STRIKE

Complete strike was observed in Patoyoon Town in the limit of Khaan police station and also held demonstration to protest against Patoyoon police excesses and supporting for sale of illegal liquor on Wednesday.

Report received that complete shutter down strike was observed in Patoyoon town as all the markets and bazaars remained close whole day in protest while hundreds of villagers blocked the main Patoyoon Khaan Road and held protest demonstration against the Patoyoon police excesses.

Protesters raised slogans against Patoyoon police in-charge Allah Dino Maher while demanding the IG Sindh and Mirpurkhas SSP to replace him immediately and stop the sale of liquor.

Talking to media enraged protesters alleged that above in-charge was patronizing the liquor sellers after receiving huge bribe while police when people raised objections detained the innocent people and releases them after getting alleged bribe.

They blamed that their areas had become state of police. They urged the higher authorities to take immediate notice and replace the above in-charge without any delay.