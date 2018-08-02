Share:

LAHORE: Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Khan Hasham Bin Saddique reviewed the Haj mission arrangements in Makkah, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The ambassador visited various residential buildings for pilgrims. He examined medical mission, inspected the hospital dispensary, department of dentist, ICU ward and lab.

The envoy also interacted with patients and asked about their issues and details of facilities being provided in hospital by the mission.

Khan Hasham Bin Saddique praised the mission saying that he was pleased to learn that Haj pilgrims were happy with accommodation, food, travel and medical facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The envoy assured the intending pilgrims of providing them best facilities and requested them to pray for peace and prosperity in Pakistan.Haj Director General Sajid Yousufani and Director Syed Imtiaz Shah were also present.