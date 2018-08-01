Share:

Pakistani youth of the twenty-first century is living in an era of unemployment, frustration and mental illness due to our higher education institutes that have become fail to deliver quality education and the most important, a good career counselling even in renowned universities of Pakistan.

Youth of Pakistan gives blind shots in every fields; he does not know about his strengths, he does not know what he wants or what he can be. He is totally following parental paths that leads him towards failure and damaged his personality as well as future. So it becomes so much necessary for the Higher Education Commission to appoint career counsellors in all educational institutes of Pakistan that can give path to the youth of Pakistan.

SYED WALAYAT ALI,

Talagang, July 13.