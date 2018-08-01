Share:

PESHAWAR-Prominent stage actress and Pashto singer Resham Khan was allegedly tortured to death by her husband apparently over domestic issues in Nowshera Kalan area on Wednesday.

Her brother Ubaidullah, while lodging first information report, informed police that husband of Resham, Fida Khan had recently come back from a foreign country. He was working outside the country due to domestic dispute between the couple while Resham was residing in her parents’ house.

After coming back from abroad, he came to the house of Resham’s parents and asked his wife to accompany him to visit his ailing father. When they left home and did not return, he went to Rahimabad and found her dead inside the residence of her husband. The family members of Resham maintained that her post-mortem report confirmed her death due to severe torture. Her husband escaped from the scene. The police registered an FIR and started investigation.

Resham was a popular Pashto singer and performed several shows in the country as well as abroad. Resham married Fida Khan nine months ago and there were domestic issues between the couple which resulted in the incident. It was not the first incident as earlier to this, popular Pashto actress Sumbal was shot dead when she refused to perform at a local function.

Besides, popular Pashto singers Aiman Udas and Ghazala Javed were also shot dead. Aiman Udas was allegedly killed by her brother while Ghazala Javed was allegedly murdered by her former husband.