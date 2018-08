Share:

SIALKOT: Third Haj flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) took off for Saudi Arabia from Sialkot International Airport.

PIA officials and Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Nadeem Anwar Qureshi saw off the Haj pilgrims. On the occasion, Qureshi said that the PIA was transporting 3,890 male and female pilgrims from Sialkot to Saudi Arabia through 11 flights.