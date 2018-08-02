Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said that his party wanted to see Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf complete the five-year mandated term but at the same time wanted the upcoming government to keep the economic pace the PML-N government had set during its term in the office.

Flanked by former finance minister Miftah Ismail and PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aourengzeb, Ahsan Iqbal said that they were leaving behind billions of dollars investment, economic stability and improved law and order situation in the country.

He hoped that the future government would not alter the ongoing development projects and the economic direction laid down by PML-N government to make the country economically strong and stable.

He said that they have taken the growth rate to 5.8 per cent while the budget deficit was brought down. He expected that in its five-year in office PTI government would take the growth rate to 10 per cent while it would enhance the revenue target of Rs8,000 billion.

Listing the achievements of his government, Ahsan Iqbal said that when they had taken over the reins of power the revenue proceeds of the government stood at Rs1900 billion which they had taken to Rs3900 billion during their term in office.

The country was marred with power crisis, alarmingly dangerous law and order situation while the inflow of foreign investment in the country was almost nil but they had taken it as a challenge and today when they had left the government there was a marked improvement in every sector — law and order situation was satisfactory while foreign and local investment in the country had witnessed remarkably good response owing to the prudent economic policies. He further said that now PTI leadership had also accepted China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a game changer while the government had initiated billions of dollars developments projects in diverse areas. He hoped that upcoming PTI government would take forward the economic growth of the country instead of indulging in a blame-game and would strengthen the economic base of the country which was already put in right direction by PML-N government.