ISLAMABAD - Pointing out alleged anomalies in the elections, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate from NA-74, Chakwal rejected the result of elections in his constituency and demanded re-polling on the seat.

In a press conference here at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Ghulam Abbas said that his opponent Ali Zahid allegedly managed election staff in his constituency as the seals of voter bags were broken when the same reached the returning officer. He said that he was wining by above 13,000 votes and all TV channels were airing the same result.

Around 1am, suddenly the result was blocked as our polling agents were forced to leave the polling stations without getting Form-45, he alleged.

He blamed that presiding officers reached with polling bags after 22 hours, alleging they (presiding officers) were managed by his opponent to change the result by using illegal ballot papers.

During the recounting process, it was found that seals of more than 95 polling bags were broken.

He said that the Returning Officer, Additional Session Judge Nadeem Anwar Chaudhry in his report has also accepted this illegal practice.

He demanded that investigation should be launched against presiding officers involved in illegal practice of breaking the seals of voter bags and not to provide Form 45 to his polling agents under the election act 2017.

He alleged that more than 8 types of stamps on ballot papers were found. He said that this is a clear violation of the Election Commission rules and laws.