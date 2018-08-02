Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday dropped the idea of a public oath-taking ceremony for prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan and said the party had decided that a simple, but a dignified ceremony would be held in the President House.

A meeting of the senior PTI leadership held in Bani Gala decided the oath-taking ceremony of prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan would be held in a “simple, but dignified manner,” the party said in an official statement.

The meeting also discussed as to what relief the masses could be provided soon after assuming power at the Centre.

Earlier, PTI had said the party had a plan that Imran Khan should take oath of his office at Islamabad’s famous Parade Ground in front of the Parliament House to facilitate participation of the general masses in the ceremony.

A senior PTI leader wishing anonymity said the party had also decided that no foreign dignitary, including prime ministers or heads of state or heads of Saarc-member countries would be invited to the oath-taking ceremony. Earlier, there were media reports that perhaps PTI wanted to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the oath-taking ceremony of Khan.

PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry, in his informal talk with the reporters outside the Supreme Court, said the party had asked the Foreign Office about the procedure of inviting foreign leaders and dignitaries to the oath-taking ceremony. He further said the FO had been asked which foreign dignitaries could be invited to the ceremony as time was too short.

Fawad also said PTI had Indian film and cricket celebrities like Amir Khan, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavasker.

Meanwhile, just a day after PTI and Balochistan Awami Party reached a consensus that BAP Chairman Jam Kamal would be candidate for the the Balochistan chief minister, cracks emerged within Khan’s party as its provincial chapter opposed this nomination.

Balochistan PTI President Yar Muhammad Rind, while talking to a private TV channel, opposed the nomination and added Jehangir Tareen had no right to be become instrumental in making this decision. He said nomination for the Balochistan CM was the prerogative of the parliamentary party of the province and the PTI chairman.

Sources in PTI said a meeting of the parliamentary party of PTI Balochistan had been called for Thursday to resolve the differences.

Tareen, at a press conference on Tuesday, had endorsed the nomination of BAP chief Jam Kamal as the next Balochistan chief minister.

A delegation of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) is also expected to meet with the PTI leadership to discuss matters of formation of next governments in the Centre and Balochistan.

MORE INDEPENDENTS JOIN PTI: Independent MNA-elect from Faisalabad, Asim Nazir Wednesday announced joining PTI. At least five independent MNAs-elect out of total 13 have so far joined the party.

MNA-elect Asim Nazir from Faisalabad formally announced to join PTI following a meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala. A statement issued by PTI said Asim Nazir on the occasion expressed complete confidence in PTI’s leadership and the party manifesto.

Similarly, four more members-elect of the Punjab Assembly joined PTI, taking the total tally to 19 MPAs having joined the party. There were total 28 independent MPAs-elect in the Punjab Assembly. Those who joined PTI Wednesday are Taimour Khan and Taimour Lali from Jang, Sardar Khurram Khan Leghari from Muzaffargarh and Muhamamd Aslam Bharwana from PP-127.

BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER CALLS ON IMRAN: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew Wednesday called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan to congratulate him on his party’s victory in general elections 2018.

According to the details furnished by the party’s Central Media Department, the British high commissioner called on the chairman in Bani Gala and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the general elections. Both the sides exchanged views on strengthening better ties and cooperation in various sectors.

The British high commissioner praised the PTI chairman’s first address, stating it had left positive imprints and created a lot of interest in the UK. The British government is ready to support and work with Islamabad, he said. He stated the UK would support the PTI-led government in its programme to send more than 22 million children to schools.

The PTI chairman thanked the British high commissioner for his warm wishes and felicitations. He also acknowledged the role of the UK in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated the Pak-UK relations were very important because the United Kingdom had a huge Pakistani community. He also shed light upon his government’s intentions to bring back laundered wealth from the UK.