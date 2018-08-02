Share:

Punjab College bags top positions in BZU B.Com, BSc results

LAHORE (PR): Punjab College once again has maintained its tradition of attaining top positions in University level results. In Baha Uddin Zakariya University B. Com and B.Sc. Results announced, Punjab College student outshone by bagging top positions. In B.Com Results, our students clean swept by notching top 5 positions and in B. Sc Results, our students bagged 2nd and 5th positions respectively.

In B. Com, Naiha Liaqat, (1256/1500), Kiran Ijaz (1253), Hafiza Sana Kaleem (1246), Fria Khizar (1243) and Zaiba Shabbir (1242) were declared 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively. In B. Sc Results, Anmol Munir and Fatima Siddique secured 2nd and 3rd positions by attaining 718/800 and 695/800 marks respectively.

Chinese team visits DHA City

KARACHI (PR): A high level Chinese delegation comprising investors and developers visited DHA City Karachi (DCK) and spent a busy time at the project site. The delegation went round the various sectors of DCK where development work was going on in full swing. The Chinese delegation appreciated the vision, concept and pace of development going on in DCK and described it as impressive and progressive in nature.

HBL, EFU Life launch Sahara Plans

KARACHI (PR): HBL, in its capacity as the largest bank of Pakistan, enjoys an extensive distribution network with over 1,750 branches, over 2,000 ATMs and a reach of over 11 million customers.

EFU Life is a leading life insurance company in Pakistan and is the first conventional insurance company to get the Window Takaful Operator license from SECP.

Speaking at the occasion, Aamir Irshad, Head Branch banking, said, "Identifying and catering to the needs of the masses should always be the primary objective of all institutions,” he said.

MCB Bank announces financial results

KARACHI (PR): The Board of Directors of MCB Bank Limited, met under the Chairmanship of Mian Mohammad Mansha, to review the performance of the Bank and approve the financial statements for the half year ended June 30, 2018. During the six months period ended June 30, 2018, MCB Bank Limited reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs16.00 billion (-9.74%) and Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 9.76 billion (-28.68%). The significant decrease in PAT was on account of a tax provision reversal amounting to Rs. 3.59 billion recorded in June 2017 results.

Uber to provide insurance to driver partners

LAHORE (PR): Uber has announced it will provide all driver-partners, with an insurance product, known as 'injury Protection' across Pakistan in collaboration with Chubb Insurance, a global insurance leader. Key to the product is the ability for drivers to be protected from the financial cost of injury, including medical expenses and lost earning opportunities up to certain limits, if an accident takes place while driving on the Uber app. This announcement forms part of Uber's global commitment to driver-partner protection and the safety and security of its customers and will be funded by Uber at no cost to the driver.

Jazz introduces prepaid bundle for Hajis

Islamabad (PR): For the first time ever, Jazz has introduced a prepaid bundle offer for Hajis, whereby they can call their loved ones back home without having to worry about affordability. Called the Saudi Bundle, the offer includes incoming and outgoing call charges of Rs15/min - more affordable and hassle free than the visitor SIMs available in Saudi Arab.

The Saudi Bundle will also offer subscribers approximately 666 minutes of WhatsApp audio calls or 66 minutes of WhatsApp video calls, so they can share their experience with friends and family back home - WhatsApp will work in Saudi Arabia on this Bundle.