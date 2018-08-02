Share:

KARACHI - The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader and former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza has said that the Election Commission of Pakistan, judiciary and law enforcement agencies have become controversial due to ‘massive rigging made’ in the general elections.

Addressing a presser at Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, Dr Fehmida demanded that those returning and assistant returning officers who made the polls ‘controversial’ should be tried by the judicial commission, alleging that the results were tempered at polling stations.

She was accompanied by her husband and former home minister Sindh Zulfikar Mirza, former chief minister Syed Ghaus Ali Shah and other GDA leaders.

Fehmida said that elections reforms that was deliberated in the parliament was not implemented on ground, demanding that rigging probe should be carried out through record of close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the polling stations. The former NA speaker, who as per unofficial result had defeated the PPP’s candidate in NA-230 Badin with a slight margin, said that during the recount in her constituency many irregularities were intentionally made to convert her victory into defeat.

Dr Fehmida decried that she was barred from running her election campaign as the GDA was not allowed to hold public gatherings and rallies. “As per the ECP restrictions, no candidate can spend more than Rs 4 million on his election campaign but many people have spent billions of rupees,” she alleged while saying that the ECP had badly failed to ensure implementation of its rules and regulations.

She further informed that at the instant when recounting process was underway it was observed that the bags sealed were broken and even many votes that were casted in my favour were also mentioned in the favour of opponent candidates. This entire narrative confirms that injustice was done with the people of Sindh province in general elections 2018 while it had also placed a big question mark on the credibility of three institutions as results were changed in premises of courts.

“On July 25th polls judiciary has been exposed and it need immediate reformation. Whereas it is unfortunate that the media that played a key role in kept silent over the massive irregularities and rigging after availing the billions rupees advertisements of different political parties during the polls,” she held.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ghous Ali Shah claimed that PPP will defiantly loss in Sindh if free and fair election were conducted in province. In 1970 polls I won election as it were conducted in a transparent manner since then rigging had been remained in practice. I challenged the results on courts but for the first time in the history of county extraordinary rigging was witnessed. A part from this we did get benefit as PTI‘s Chairman Imran Khan has given majority to make government in centre but unfortunately after Khan victory Pakistan image was defamed. Lauding the performance of Paramilitary forces in restoring peace to Karachi, Zulfiqar Mirza said that after revealing truth about PPP‘s Zardari led company we focused to mark victory from Badin. Zardari violated ECP rules and regulation to substantiate Mirza‘ family defeat. Billions of rupees were used to give hard time to GDA candidates, he added.

He further said that Asif Zardari in last 10 years failed to avail justice for Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto while the people of Lyari did justice by rejecting PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on July 25th polls. We demand accountability of Asif Zardari and further delay would be understood as a scheme to break Pakistan, he added.