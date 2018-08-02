Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan regarding postponement of election in NA-60 Rawalpindi and directed for holding in the constituency.

On July 21, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi, who was a strong candidate against Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rasheed in NA-60, was convicted by the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court of Rawalpindi and awarded life imprisonment in the case related to misuse of controlled chemical ephedrine.

A day after Abbasi’s conviction, the ECP on July 22 had announced postponement of election stating the preparations for the general elections were in their final stages and ballot papers for the constituency were already printed with Hanif Abbasi's election symbol on them.

Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had challenged the notification of ECP.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the petition of Rasheed for hearing.

At the outset, Rasheed took the rostrum and told the chief justice that the latter delivered a great favour to this nation by conducting general election. Rasheed commended the efforts of chief justice for holding of election. “You (Rasheed) commend me but people think I (chief justice) am favouring you,” chief justice responded to Rasheed.

Rasheed said: “due to your orders work on construction of the hospitals had been started”.

The chief justice had inspected the said hospital located in NA-62 and ordered for making the hospital function.

“Leave the people sir, this nation never appreciates the good work,” Rasheed, who has been elected from NA-62, told the chief justice.

He added that these people could not imagine how much favour had been given to them by the chief justice.

He further said since the election had been carried out so he wanted to withdraw his petition, adding all candidates of NA-60 had been withdrawn.

However, chief justice remarked that fresh election will be carried out in NA-60.

The Chief Justice then directed the ECP to conduct election in the said constituency within the time period prescribed by the law.