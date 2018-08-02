Share:

KANDHKOT - A shopkeeper was looted at gunpoint by unknown armed persons on Wednesday.

Unidentified robbers looted a Hindu shopkeeper of general store located at main Shahi Bazaar in the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station.

Locals said that Ranu Lal was busy at his shop a group of unidentified armed men entered his shop and took a hostage him and his other staff and they attempted to snatch cash for him but he refused to give cash, later, miscreants opened fire on him resultantly, he got severe injuries.

According to shop owners, they looted 150,000 cash while snatched their cell phones and other valuables after committing the crime they managed to escape from the spot freely.

Later, local police rushed to spot after getting information and questioned some eye witnesses about the incident. Police of the area has confirmed the incident while told that Kashmore SSP took a notice of the incident and also suspended the Station House Officer of the area.

Further investigation is under the way. No case was lodged till filling of this report. It is worthy to mention here that civil society, social activists of the Kashmore and Kandhkot expressed their grave concerns over declining of law and order throughout district.