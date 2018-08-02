Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Judicial Council on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Islamabad High Court’s Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on alleged misconduct.

The notice is issued in response to a Reference No.347 of 2018 which according to sources is an application of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) against IHC’s Justice Siddiqui on his alleged misconduct and controversial speech against the intelligence apparatus.

“After having examined the record and also the opinion of our brother Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and upon thoroughly discussing the matter while taking into consideration the material mentioned above we are inclined to issue a show cause notice to the respondent-Judge (Justice Siddiqui) and send the relevant material to him calling upon him to explain his conduct within a period of 14-day,” stated the order of SJC, authored by Chairman SJC Mian Saqib Nisar.

The SJC has further sought a reply from Justice Siddiqui by August 28. The Chief Justice on July 22 had also taken a serious notice of IHC’s Justice Siddiqui’s remarks wherein he had blamed the country’s premier intelligence agency for interfering in the affairs of judiciary.

On July 23, the chief justice had also directed the Chief Justice IHC Muhammad Anwar Kasi to furnish his comments upon the veracity of the allegations levelled against him by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

“The allegations levelled in the speech cast aspersions and malign the superior judiciary of the country and berate its independence. It also implicates the Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court and some other national institutions,” the press statement issued from the top court's office said.

Justice Siddiqui in his controversial speech while addressing the Rawalpindi Bar Association had claimed that an agency approached the IHC Chief Justice, Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi, to ensure that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz remain in jail till the election.

While addressing the Rawalpindi Bar Association, Justice Siddiqui had said that intelligence apparatus was manipulating judicial proceedings as its officials manage to constitute benches at their will and mark cases to selected judges.

He claimed that the ISI had approached the chief justice of IHC and told him that they do not want release of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter before elections. “I know how messages have been conveyed to the Supreme Court. I know where the record of proceedings of the accountability court was sent every day and why the statutory provisions allowing the IHC to exercise administrative control of the accountability court was ceased. This was to stop the IHC judges to monitor the trial proceedings,” Justice Siddiqui had said.