The SPSC has always remained under clouds from the public as well as candidates. The Hyderabad-located institution conducts SPSC after gap of five years. If we peek into the performance of SPSC will all commissions in country is quite different.

However, the sister institution of SPSC like PPSC conducts (CCE) every year without any screening test. According to reports, more than 0.25 billion appear for papers every year under PPSC-conducted PMS. They are not to appear in any sort of test before written. but situation in this province is different. This is no hidden fact that SPSC remained under criticism owing to its performance since 2003. Recently, SPSC conducted test for cce-2018. The test was conducted in different phases in respective divisions. There was no proper setup was seen at centers. The candidates take their mobile inside the examination centers and pictures which were aired in social media at large. Not only single test, but all conducted-tests were leaked. Moreover, there was no proper setup of seating arrangement.

The students were not supervised by the concerned invigilators which gave rise to copy cheating. Apart from this, the SPSC conducted screening test in 2013. the screening papers was based on 100 mcqs based questions. allocated marks was 1 for each paper.

However, in sheer desperation. this time, the screening test of ( CCE-2018) was mockery of justices for candidates. The negative marking were placed for wrong answer. The screening was based on 50 question and 0.25 for negative marking. furthermore, number of wrong question were added to questions. This practice has given rises to many doubts and bewilders the talented candidates who burnt midnight oil to study and ace the screening test. A simple question arose in my mind that SPSC authorities should look at reports of HEC regarding the Sindh-based universities. the ratio qualified for CSS from Sindh is no hidden truth.

Recently, FPSC released CSS-2017 results which showed that only 28 from Sindh has been recommended for jobs. Though the vacant seats were more than 60s. hence, I requested the honorable authorities of SPSC to cancel this screening test and it must be conducted on one day and one for all. the second options the respectable institution must check mistakes seriously which were conducted during the test. According to SPSC release, 13 questions have been categorized, will be checked by the panel.

However, justifies demand has been arose by the candidates that; are following

First, the screening should be re-conducted on one day and one for all

Second, negative marking should not be included

Third, the passing ration should be 35 marks on account of negative marking and 50 questions based test.

FAHAD DHAREJO,

Khairpur Mirs, July 14.