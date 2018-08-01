Share:

KARACHI-Pepsi Battle of the Bands kicked off its third season with a bang on 15th July. The first two episodes featured some brilliant artistes from all over the country showcasing their diversified musical talents in front of a veteran judge’s panel featuring the vocal powerhouses Meesha Shafi, Fawad Khan and Farooq Ahmed. The Top eight featured the best of the lot featuring bands from almost all genres. The third episode saw two bands getting eliminated namely, Sarmasta and Khamaaj while six bands made it through to the next round.

One band that made it to the Top six and dazzled the judges for both their performances, earning them well deserved standing ovations was Tamaasha. Their fiery attitude coupled with blazing guitar chops and intricate structuring made them a favourite of not only the judges but the mass audience of the show as well. We caught up with this band of hooligans to ask them about their lives and their experiences regarding music, the show and what the future holds for them. The members consist of enigmatic front man Bilal Ahmed, guitarists Zahid Qureshi, AnasLutfi, bassist Ali Raza and Hyder Ali blaring away on the drums.

When asked about how they would each describe themselves, we were in for some quirky replies; Zahid Qureshi the lead guitarist said, “Attention boys! Daddy is here”.

His counterpart Anas followed with his statement “Karkun main sirf rock ka”, showing his undying devotion for rock music. From their responses, one could tell that these boys had known each other from far too long.

“Anas approached me one day saying he’s found a vocalist in his university. Sceptical at first, I was surprised as Bilal could handle rock and metal music really well and we became to be known as The Psychonauts,” Hyder Ali- the drummer said.

On inquiry, the band stated its musical influences ranged from Pakistani heavyweights Junoon and Mauj to Western rockers like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage against the Machine.

“We had been covering the song for a while at underground gigs so we knew this would be our audition song. We were trying really hard to search for a good song to perform for this round and when a friend said Sajna, it was like we had struck oil. We knew changing a classic would be a big risk. So, we decided to make the first half of the song really bluesy with a shuffle beat while the second half was more reminiscent of the original,” Zahid Qureshi was of the view.

Concluding our interesting conversation, we asked the band what they felt the future held for them and how they felt after making it to the Top 6 to which Bilal replied as feeling humbled and overwhelmed at the support received from the audiences watching the show.