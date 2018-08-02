Share:

KARACHI - Police took into custody a brother-in-law and a paternal uncle for their involvement in the case of rape-cum-murder of a seven years old girl in Bhittaiabad area of Sachal police remits.

Police on Wednesday registered a case against the suspects on the complaint of victim’s brother for allegedly strangulating to death his younger sister after being raped and tortured. Police officials said that the victim’s family hailing from Jacobabad was shifted Karachi about one-and-a-half-year-ago after victim father’s death.

The mother of the deceased had handed the custody of her younger sister over to her married daughter while leaving for hometown about a month ago where she was tortured, raped and strangled to death. A seven-year-old girl was killed under mysterious circumstance inside her sister’s house in Bhittaiabad area that falls within Sacchal police remits. Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors confirmed that she was strangled to death after being raped and tortured.

“Her body bore old and new torture marks,” explained lady medico-legal officer Dr Zakia Khursheed who conducted a postmortem. “Her torture marks suggests that she was being tortured from about one month.” The doctor said that deceased was assaulted by different means including being tortured with a burning cigarette. Later on her stomach was hit by a heavy object and then was strangulated to death. The police also confirmed that the victim was strangled to death after being raped and tortured. The police said that they have registered a case against the victim’s brother-in-law and an uncle on behalf of victim’s brother.

“We had detained her brother-in-law Arif Shah and an uncle Altaf Shah but now we have arrested them after a victim’s brother registered a case against them,” said Sachal SHO Ali Raza Leghari. The case has almost been probed while further investigation was underway, said the officer.

Deceased hailed from Jacobabad about a month ago after her family shifted from their hometown to Karachi about one-and-a-half-year ago. Her father was died about two years ago. Police officials said that the victim’s mother had left for hometown about a month ago while handing their younger daughter over to the married daughter. The officer said that the samples have been taken of the victim and the suspects for the DNA test, adding that the police will also record the statements of the victim’s sister and a mother to probe a case while further investigation was underway.