DUBAI:- The United Arab Emirates, a major hub for migrant labourers, on Wednesday began an amnesty for workers who entered the country without a visa or overstayed their work permit. The government said those who entered the UAE illegally or overstayed their visas and who come forward by October 31 would not be fined or charged if they choose to leave the country voluntarily. The amnesty also grants those looking for employment a six-month visa to find a job. It excludes, however, those who are "blacklisted" or with legal cases pending.–AFP

The UAE, the fourth largest oil producer in the OPEC oil cartel, is home to a huge workforce from Asia and Africa.

Like other wealthy Gulf states, the UAE is often criticised by human rights groups for its treatment of expatriate labourers, but it has taken steps to address alleged abuses.