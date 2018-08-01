Share:

LAHORE

One of the most prominent names in the fashion industry, Zainab Chottani is known for her unique aesthetics, sophisticated adornments, highly skilled craftsmen and the brilliant traditional colour schemes.

Being a Pakistani based designer, her exclusive collections are not only limited to Pakistan. Rather, she has gained global reputation with her exhibitions taking place in UK, USA and Dubai as well. Beginning her career as a bridal designer in 1999, the designer has broadened her horizons to include voguish couture and pret. While the bridal collection of Chottani includes heritage lehngas in traditional colors with finest embellishments superior quality fabric, her luxury pret reflects a vibrant color scheme with urban cultural motifs.

As Chottani experiments with different cuts of both modern and traditional style, her collection becomes diverse enough for women of all ages.

One of Pakistan’s leading luxury designer Zainab Chottani has announced the launch of her new Eid Festive Collection, Monochrome. The elegant collection has launched internationally and in over 20 cities across Pakistan.

In celebration of the festive time of Eid, Zainab Chottani has chosen floral patterns with Victorian embroidery, gold tila work, silver koradabka and embellished with sequins and pearls. The collection comprises of lightweight fabrics such as. The dazzling tops are paired with pants, traditional shalwar, bell-bottoms and silk churidars.

Borrowing from rich cultural heritage, the Eid Festive Collection embraces the art of minimalistic glamour, conceived with an aesthetic fusion of urban chic and vintage needlework. With lightweight fabrics such as organza, mehsuri, silk, and net, the collection comes in 10 distinct designs, each in coordinating sets based on an array of colours and six outfits featuring the elusive Swarovski crystals and buttons.