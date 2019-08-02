Share:

At least five more children died at the Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar, due to malnutrition and other diseases.

According to the district administration, the total number of deaths have now reached to 518 owing to malnutrition from January till date.

On the other hand, the patients are facing difficulties due to the shortage of medicines in govt run hospitals.

In the month of July, the Government of Sindh had decided to set up two satellites of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) at Thar and Mirpur Khas.

A meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah decided to establish a governing board of the NICH on the pattern of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).