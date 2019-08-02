Share:

MIRPURKHAS - At least four persons including two women were killed in road accident at Hingorno town, taluka Sindhri on Wednesday night. Report received that vehicle ramped into the parked truck, resultantly four persons killed on the spot. Later, they were indentified Faizan and Ziaur Rehman Kaim Khani while other two women could not be identified. However SSP Mirpurkhas Javed Baloch reached the spot and supervised the work to send the bodies to Khipro, Sanghar.