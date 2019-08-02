Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Thursday transferred Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Ejaz Hussain Shah and directed him to report to the Services and General Administration Department for further orders. According to a notification, Muhammad Gohar Nafees was posted as DG (ACE) in his own pay and scale under section 9 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974. Similarly, Additional DG (ACE) Abdul Rab was also transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.