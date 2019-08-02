Share:

KAMALIA - Kamalia Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital organised an awareness walk and a seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day here.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr M Kashif and MS Kamalia THQ Hospital Dr Sheikh Muhammad Ameen led the awareness walk which was participated by the hospital’s staff and a large number of citizens. Addressing the seminar, Dr Kashif said that the rate of hepatitis disease was increasing in the country. He added: “The World Health Organisation has termed hepatitis a silent killer. Many people are not even diagnosed properly with this disease. Our focus is on viral forms of hepatitis which are A, B, C, D, and E. Hepatitis A and E are spread by contaminated water. Hepatitis A and E can be avoided if clean water and food is used. Parents should get their children to undergo hepatitis vaccine course immediately after birth. All organisations, including the government, must play their role to meet the goals set by World Health Organisation.”