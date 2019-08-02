Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Army and KRL entered the semifinals of the 28th PFF National Challenge Football Cup after recording victories against their respective rivals here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy gave each other a tough fight and there were so many inroads but none of the team could able to score any goal despite some good goal scoring chances. Both Army and Navy played well but most of the time the ball was confined to mid-field. Although there were occasion moves as well yet they failed to utilize these goal-fetching moves. After the goal-less first-half, the two teams played a draw in the second half as well and thus both were awarded extra-time.

Army did not lost their temperament and withheld position of ball by making some good attacking moves even after passing through 100m play. Army got the lead in the 102 minute of the match when Ansar Abbas Junior got a free ball in front of the goal-mouth from Muhammad Israr and did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net with a perfect head-in conversion. It was a superb goal scored by Ansar who came acrobatically and head-in a fine goal.

When Army took the lead, Navy also kept up pressure to level the tally and they got a chance but the attempt of Irfan wide from the goal-post. It was in the 113 minute when Zill Husnain Junior doubled the lead through field attempt. Ansar and Zill exchanges the ball in front of the goal-post and Ansar gave a free ball to Zill who scored the second goal. Thus Army moved to the semi-finals with a vital victory over Navy.

In the last quarter-final, PPL champion KRL defeated Pakistan Police 6-1. Thanks to center striker Umar, who slammed in the second hat-trick of the championship by scoring three consecutive goals in the first minute, 44th minute and 53rd minute.

Right from the outset of the match, KRL was dominated and did not give much chance to Police to strike back. They have position of the ball and with excellent and flair distribution of short-passes KRL recorded 6-1 victory. When KRL took the lead in the first minute, Police tied the tally in the 40th minute through center striker Yousaf on the field attempt but then KRL dominated and scored five moves goals.

Apart from Umair three goals, Imran in the 59th minute, Zaid Umar in the 77th minute and Zeshan Siddiq in the 80th minute scored one goal each to make the tally 6-1.

Regional Head of National Bank Waseem Ahmad, AD Youth Arshad Hussain graced the occasion as guests. Senior Vice President Pakistan Football Federation Zahir Ali Shah, Organizing Secretary Basit Kamal, officials and large number of spectators were also present.